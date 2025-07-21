A new update for 3XTINCTION is available on Steam, this update should install automatically.



PATCH NOTE v1.0.0.07



WHATS NEW ?



- The game is now playable offline (excluding online multiplayer).

- Fixed a fatal error that occurred when playing in "PROTECTION" mode on high difficulty.

- Fixed a fatal error when the gamepad disconnected during gameplay.

- Fixed an issue in the menu where incorrect inputs were displayed.

- Fixed an issue with the temporary event "Black Market Discount."



Thank you for your support & have fun



Tony