A new update for 3XTINCTION is available on Steam, this update should install automatically.
PATCH NOTE v1.0.0.07
WHATS NEW ?
- The game is now playable offline (excluding online multiplayer).
- Fixed a fatal error that occurred when playing in "PROTECTION" mode on high difficulty.
- Fixed a fatal error when the gamepad disconnected during gameplay.
- Fixed an issue in the menu where incorrect inputs were displayed.
- Fixed an issue with the temporary event "Black Market Discount."
Thank you for your support & have fun
Tony
