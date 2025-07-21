18 mission layouts (all by community members) added to official rotation.

Now always triggers when an Abyss cell perishes, regardless of whether it counts as an "elimination" (for example, an Abyss cell dying to spikes isn't an elimination).

When selecting the "Size +3" command-adding gene in the shop, a 1-time popup now clarrifies that it doesn't increase Size Max .

When selecting an "add command" gene in the shop, a 1-time popup explains what that is.

Intro Mission: Now impossible to be confused by first step (moving Scritter right).

(Perk) Vaccine: If you have VIRUS DEPTH 3 selected and are about to pursue The Abyss, this perk's description now clearly states that it would be useless since there's no mutations.

(Setting) DNA Letter On Genes: Wasn't showing on some genes.

(Gadget) Biomass: When used on a cell while no cells are selected, it would cause a number of bugs to occur (including run softlocks).

(Mode) GLOOM: Fixed some instances where you could hover over an Abyss cell hidden by Gloom and see its faded move highlights.

(Mode) HEART: Cell Health Max could exceed 30, despite the value shown being capped to 30.

(Perk) Holepuncher: Now correctly interacts with commands that have conditional stat changes which check Range Max.

Boss cells would sometimes reappear if you eliminated any, paused run, then returned to the boss fight.

The size growth sound now produces sound to both ears (it was only outputting to the left ear).