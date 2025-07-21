Hello everyone, dear players and fans of the LIFE EFFECT game, in this update I paid more attention to the content, expanded the plasma and acid caves, added new monsters to the location, created new nps with a chain of quests and immediately connected voice acting in a live voice, then made an additional entrance to the cave infected from the side of the forest, added new items. Of course, in the course of processing and creating new content, he immediately paid attention to stability and optimization of models and textures. In addition, I made minor improvements to the forest location, and when I finish work on it, the fps should grow. How without bugs this week, interrupted them all, what the players wrote about and what I found myself, so another bunch of bugs was destroyed. I will not promise, but I really want to share a few upcoming news. The next few updates in the game will appear a map, pumping companions beyond the levels, new guns for cars, a storage module for cars so that loot, new mercenaries, new robots, enemies and their craft can be stored in the trunk. And if you look a little further, then soon you will be able to visit the Civil Sector and the bar, and I will open 1-2 more new locations for the raid. By the way, I am preparing a new event for you, without rushing the truth, but it will differ from "go kill," the idea is interesting, and will require good preparation from you, download a character for this, earn money, save resources and get the best weapons. The Last Frontier event will make you real survivors.

IMPORTANT:

✅The scanner repairman is voiced, now he has a lively voice and a chain of quests has been added. You can find it in a plasma cave (voiced by a streamer with the nickname ZVERAGE in a VK video)

✅Nps mercenary Red is voiced, now he has a lively voice and a chain of quests has been added. (voiced by a streamer with the nickname ZVERAGE in a VK video)

✅NPS Sniper "Eagle" is voiced, now he has a lively voice and a chain of quests has been added. You can find it at the base of the fortification in the forest.

✅Nps mercenary The butcher is voiced, now he has a lively voice and a chain of quests has been added. You can find it on the territory of the fortification base in the forest. (voiced by a streamer with the nickname ZVERAGE in a VK video)

✅The plasma cave has been expanded, a new zone has been added, and the Scanners Repairman quests will lead to it.

✅The acid cave is expanded, a new zone is added, into which the boss Acid Rock Spider Monster is moved.

✅Another entrance has been added to the infected cave, now you can also get into the cave through the forest, the entrance is at an abandoned laboratory.

✅Added new monster enemies.

✅Work was carried out on bugs and optimization.



