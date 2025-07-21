➤ Windowed Mode Support
The game now supports three display modes:
Borderless Window
Windowed
Fullscreen
Players can also manually choose their preferred resolution.
➤ Qi Regeneration Adjustment
Default Qi regeneration has been simplified:
Qi is now restored equal to 50% of the character's Qi Recovery stat.
This reduces early learning complexity.
In later stages, players will unlock and freely combine passive Qi recovery skills for more strategic builds.
➤ UI Fixes & Improvements
Fixed issue where the result screen UI showed a ✔ even for units that hadn’t died.
Improved UI layering when selecting save slots — background UI will now properly hide.
➤ Grid Display Optimization
Non-walkable tiles were incorrectly highlighted in green.
Ally-occupied tiles no longer appear green when a unit is selected.
Display logic has been improved for better clarity.
➤ Ink Spirit Visual Updates
The Ink Wolf's idle state appeared too faint; now redesigned with enhanced blue outlines.
The Ink Crane has also received visibility optimizations.
➤ Onboarding Streamlining
Tutorial prompts have been reduced to prevent reading fatigue and improve pacing for new players.
➤ Balancing Adjustments
Starting coins increased from 50 → 80
Food healing doubled:
Small food: 5 → 10
Large food: 3 → 6
