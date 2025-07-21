 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 July 2025 Build 19301453 Edited 21 July 2025 – 16:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

➤ Windowed Mode Support
The game now supports three display modes:

  • Borderless Window

  • Windowed

  • Fullscreen
    Players can also manually choose their preferred resolution.

➤ Qi Regeneration Adjustment
Default Qi regeneration has been simplified:

  • Qi is now restored equal to 50% of the character's Qi Recovery stat.

  • This reduces early learning complexity.

  • In later stages, players will unlock and freely combine passive Qi recovery skills for more strategic builds.

➤ UI Fixes & Improvements

  • Fixed issue where the result screen UI showed a ✔ even for units that hadn’t died.

  • Improved UI layering when selecting save slots — background UI will now properly hide.

➤ Grid Display Optimization

  • Non-walkable tiles were incorrectly highlighted in green.

  • Ally-occupied tiles no longer appear green when a unit is selected.

  • Display logic has been improved for better clarity.

➤ Ink Spirit Visual Updates

  • The Ink Wolf's idle state appeared too faint; now redesigned with enhanced blue outlines.

  • The Ink Crane has also received visibility optimizations.

➤ Onboarding Streamlining

  • Tutorial prompts have been reduced to prevent reading fatigue and improve pacing for new players.

➤ Balancing Adjustments

  • Starting coins increased from 50 → 80

  • Food healing doubled:

    • Small food: 5 → 10

    • Large food: 3 → 6

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitSimplified Chinese Depot 1597601
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 1597602
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link