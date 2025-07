Matches / Core Gameplay Improvements

Major Changes / Updates

Gamepad Remapping - this first version is quite basic (it doesn’t allow to create combinations of inputs), but we opted to allow players to start tinkering with mapping before offering a more advanced version soon.



Less locomotion rollbacks :

Fixed rollback issues while sprinting

Improved packet loss handling during locomotion & interaction phases



Better Hit Detection :



Fixed an issue where the ball would be deflected instead of being caught by the goalkeeper in certain situations : the ball speed was not correctly evaluated to decide whether to catch or deflect. Note: some design to tweaks to catch vs. deflect parameters will also be coming soon.



Improved goal validation when the ball is caught on the goal line : decision making now uses a delay to check for potential deflect/catch and account for network variation before validating the goal



Other general netcode improvements and fixes



Major Fixes

Multiple fixes to camera during goal replays, removing jitter



Fixes to "hindering" (physical contact between players): it should now be more efficient to “body block” opponents



Fixed end match screens skip function (at last!): scoreboard can now be analyzed without going back to ranking screen automatically



Fixed pause menu toggle in any stage of match: pause menu should be accessible at all times during matches



Fixed various crashes happening during post-goal sequence



Multiple animation improvements and fixes:

New statics tap animations

Polish on volley shoots animations

Polish on Dive player animations

Polish on pushball animations

Minor animation improvements and fixes







Minor / Misc. Fixes

Fixed an issue where goalkeepers were not reacting to opponents' collisions: goalkeepers should now react to other player’s physical presence the same way other players do (this does not change the rules of invulnerability against tackles).



Fixed several issues with the physical & visual state of the ball inside menus & at matches’ kickoff.



Shots deviated by an outfield player's defense mode now have a wider angle, except against goalkeeper or sweeper shots.



On mouse and keyboard, when performing a tap, the camera control is given back a bit sooner than before (more news on m&kb tap aiming soon!)



Fixed an issue with Ball Camera Lock while using mouse and keyboard where the camera would teleport back to the previous position when shooting.



Fixed an issue where pushball would not keep last direction inputted when going quickly back to neutral



Increased communication/ball call cooldown from 0.8 to 1s, to slightly decrease comms spam



Shoots now trigger a rumble during the shoot preparation



Goal Bursts are now stopped correctly after goal replay



Multiple VFX fixes and improvements during and after goal replay



Fixed pause menu footer display in match



Fixed missing move input in spectator mode



Fixed spectator icon on match livefeed



Fixed ping icons legibility: switched icon and background colors



Fixed opponent nametag in match stats screen: color fixes



Display player number for opponents in scoreboard



Fixed scoreboard input actions display in footer



Audio update for the UI SFX of post match screens



Update on the music integration during the start section of a match



Various audio update on animations



Fixed a bug where the music playing during the beginning of a match was not the expected one



Multiple environment and lighting improvements and fixes



Multiple minor fixes to tutorials and workshops



Menus / Interface

Additions and updates

Colorblind mode: when activated, this option will change color selection for teams at match start, according to the three main types of colorblindness (deuteranopia, protanopia, tritanopia). In the next patch, this feature will be pushed further, to apply a filter on the whole screen.



Visual update of player progression screen - improved readability and UI feedback



Added voice channel parameter choice on custom match parameter screen, allowing to chat with all players in the lobby, useful to train with friends on both teams.



Major fixes

Fixed ball indicator arrow orientation, was not always following the ball



Fixed navigation focus and camera in customization menu



Fixed social panel navigation and display issues



Fixed ""Some players in lobby are still in a match"" pop-up can not be displayed in same time as reconnect prompt"



Misc. fixes

Fixed options footer display



Fixed matchmaking research panel visibility



Fixed input action text "Leave lobby" in custom match matchmaking



Fixed reconnect state being applied to players leaving a server after a ranked game was deemed incomplete



Fixed mouse navigation in custom match parameter screen



Fixed purchase popup toggle in customization menu



Fixed items thumbnail background in store menu



Fixed focused state lost on clicking spin wheel buttons



Fixed "Press any key" display in launch screen



Fixed rank icons in player profile menu



Fixed custom keyboard mapping preset selection



Fixed keyboard custom profile input modifier option showing as enabled by default



Fixed reconnect pop-up overlap



Fixed warning message overlap



Fixed victory mood thumbnails display



Fixed player card customization screen display



Fixed currencies packs order



Fixed language options not being properly saved on first launch



Fixed User Agreement not being translated in languages other than english



Special skin now have an assigned voice



Various audio fix within the menus



Audio and voice language options settings are now correctly saved



Update on SFX for the tutorials and workshops



Multiple localization fixes and improvements in the options menu



Multiple UI fixes and improvements



Multiple fixes in tutorials



Lighting improvement in Player Profile menus



Art/Rendering

Additions and updates

Add detail mod for small actors, on levels and VRs.



Add new Balls to Prologue (ball custo will be coming soon!).



Add crowd spawn / distribution textures for stadiums.



Major Fixes

Increase min LOD in low settings for Customization menu.



Fixed head sections



Fixed corrupted crosshair on certain actions.



Fixed crowd LOD bias.



Fixed UI material AA.



UI textures improvement.



Cast shadow, WPO and VSM optimization on VRs / Stadium.



Meshes fixes and optimization on levels.



Optimize minimap & line textures.



Minor Fixes

Fixed Material Time period



Fixed accessories material in Ponytail.



Fixed Jelly Tails, Golden Flyaways materials.



Fixed Eyelashes Material.



Fixed Characters textures compression settings.



Update goal reaction behavior for smokes & flash flares.



Playable Intro lighting optimization.



Force LOD on certain sequences in playable intro.



Cast shadow optimization on VRs.



Minor material and math optimization.



Minor update for Eye material.



Character parts, disable cast shadow on specific parts.



Hi everyone!We have just pushed the first patch to Rematch on Steam (consoles will be updated in the next hour)- compared to the hotfixes we did until now, which featured code changes to fix specific major issues, this contains many changes in all domains, which should all improve the game in different ways, some significant, some which can seem more minor - but are nevertheless important! Please remember that some major priorities like netcode or crossplay are the work of specialists in their domains (gameplay replication, server infrastructure, user interface...), and that we can't put all our resources on these topics to make them happen faster - that being said we are making very good progress on these topics, more news soon !As mentioned in the dev update, there are still a number of issues we’re aware of, which should be tackled either in the next hotfix, or in the next patch (which should happen in a couple of weeks). These are listed below. If you experience recurrent issues related to gameplay (like every game or so), please let us know ideally via the feedback form, or in the comments, specifying which platform/country/state/time of day - this helps a lot to pinpoint the issues and fix them faster.Also important to note, we’re currently setting up Test Servers so that we can try out future patches and updates in separate environments, especially those which impact gameplay mechanics - this needs some work to make sure it’s safe/solid, and that saves are properly managed between environments, but it will be available soon™.If you haven't seen it yet, Friday's dev update lists the current priorities and next steps: https://www.playrematch.com/post/sloclap-rematch-dev-update-july-18th-2025 The next patch should be in 2-3 weeks, with a couple of hotfixes between this patch and the next one. We'll have another post to dive deeper in ranking/matchmaking soon, and another one core gameplay topics is also upcoming - stay tuned!