🔧 Listening to your feedback, we’re introducing some gameplay changes:

Jobs became the most profitable source of income in the previous version. That was never the intended design. Trading goods should be the main income, while Jobs are meant to be a supplement or a fallback option when you lose everything. With this patch, we’re restoring the balance from the Demo and Beta versions: Trading yields higher profits, fewer job offers, and lower rewards.

When you lose a crew member due to an event, the game now removes the least valuable crew member from Cargo first. If there is no crew in Cargo, the least valuable crew member from your vehicles is removed instead.

The chance of losing gear and crew from destroyed vehicles has been reduced from 30% to 20%. Still, if the entire caravan is destroyed, preserved items are stored in the wreck at the crash site. If only a single vehicle is lost, the preserved items will be assigned to your Cargo.