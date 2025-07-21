 Skip to content
21 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

🛠️ Bug Fixes

  • Fix: Fixed the navigation arrow that was pointing in the wrong direction, especially when driving the truck.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3192161
