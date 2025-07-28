 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 28 July 2025 Build 19301233 Edited 28 July 2025 – 08:59:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Gnomies,

Welcome to all of our friends who are joining us from around the world! It's has been a tireless few months of development which makes us so excited to reveal our Global Language Support update.

We want to say a huge thank you to our friends at Gamersky, AllCorrect and the Gnomes Discord Server for their passionate effort and support! We couldn't have done this alone.

The work is still far from done, so if you spot any bugs, incorrect translations or want to give us feedback, let us know over on the Gnomes Discord Server.

Here's what's new:

Global Language Support:

  • Simplified Chinese

  • Traditional Chinese

  • Japanese

  • Korean

  • German

  • French

  • Polish

  • Turkish

  • Russian

  • Italian

  • Spanish

  • Portuguese

  • Thai

Localized Title Screen Art:

  • Simplified Chinese

  • Traditional Chinese

  • Japanese

  • Korean

Bug Fixes:

  • Trophies now show correct high scores

  • Crashes related to copy and paste function fixed

Thanks everyone who reported the bugs! If you have any more issues or feel like hanging out with us and the Gnomies - come and join us on the Gnomes Discord Server

Cheers,

Tommy and Patrick

DYSTOPIAN

Changed files in this update

Depot 3133061
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link