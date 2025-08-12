Straw Harvest is now available for Farming Simulator 25! Creative Mesh brings you specialized machines, tools, and other resources. It’s available on PC and consoles, free of charge!



New Brands & Machines for the Pallet Party



Straw Harvest brings powerful machinery from manufacturers KRONE and Bressel und Lade. One of the highlight machines is the world's first mobile pellet harvester: the KRONE Premos 5000.



It produces pellets by collecting straw and hay swaths from the field, and can also be operated stationary with an additional bale shredder.



Two balers, the KRONE BiG Pack 1290 HDP II and Comprima V180 XC, alongside various other machines are designed to handle bales and pallets with ease.



Adding Industry-Based Gameplay







A versatile and configurable industry hall extends your farming operation with more storage and processing of goods. While produced pellets can be sold, used for animal bedding, or fed to animals, the industry hall brings even moer possibilities with its configurations.



Whether you just use it as an empty hall for parking vehicles, store large amounts of bales and pallets, or add a hall crane for easier moving of bulk materia. Adding an automatic palletizer, further processed pellets can be sold at an even higher profit.



In the end, Straw Harvest adds another layer of gameplay and allows you to get more out of your goods and storages. You can download it now, it's free, and both on PC and consoles.



