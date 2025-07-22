Greetings, Monarchs! 👑
Today's Patch Notes focuses on bug fixing! We've also taken into account all your feeback on Steam and Discord to prepare our next Patch Notes, thank you for helping us shape the best possible version of City Tales!
We hope you enjoyed the first Major Update and are actively working on the next one as well!
Full patchnotes
Bug fixes
Fixes error in town hall upgrade tab when town all is already max level
Fixes missing mortar from top HUD
Fixes rare building upgrade error
Fixes settings when no locale is selected
Fixes building construction errors caused by missing scaffoldings
Fixes two music tracks which contained glitch
Please don’t hesitate to report any other issues you might have encountered:
https://link.irregular-shapes.com/BugReport
Changed files in this update