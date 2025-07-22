 Skip to content
22 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings, Monarchs! 👑

Today's Patch Notes focuses on bug fixing! We've also taken into account all your feeback on Steam and Discord to prepare our next Patch Notes, thank you for helping us shape the best possible version of City Tales!

We hope you enjoyed the first Major Update and are actively working on the next one as well!

Full patchnotes

Bug fixes

  • Fixes error in town hall upgrade tab when town all is already max level

  • Fixes missing mortar from top HUD

  • Fixes rare building upgrade error

  • Fixes settings when no locale is selected

  • Fixes building construction errors caused by missing scaffoldings

  • Fixes two music tracks which contained glitch


Please don’t hesitate to report any other issues you might have encountered:

https://link.irregular-shapes.com/BugReport


More to help? Leave a feedback!

