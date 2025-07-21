Quick patch today focused on polish, UI tweaks, and a handful of bug fixes. Changes listed below:



Bug Fixes & Tweaks:

- Transfer players now display their numeric ratings directly on the recruit dropdown prior to committing (previously required clicking into their profile).

- Game log load times have been significantly improved. Load times for the training reports page and league news hub were also improved somewhat.

- Fixed an issue where conference logos didn’t update immediately after selecting a new logo pack in-game.

- Conference logos have been added to the header of the conference standings page.

- Two new player hairstyles (long shag and headband dreads) added, along with various minor player art improvements.

- Fixed a bug where players could begin simulating games without advancing past the season preview via the Speed Sim menu.

- Added further protections against a bug that could require clicking an option in the Speed Sim menu multiple times to initiate simulation (let me know if anyone is still dealing with this post-patch).

- Fixed a bug where broken tournament bracket game logs could be accessed during recruiting.