Quick patch today focused on polish, UI tweaks, and a handful of bug fixes. Changes listed below:
Bug Fixes & Tweaks:
- Transfer players now display their numeric ratings directly on the recruit dropdown prior to committing (previously required clicking into their profile).
- Game log load times have been significantly improved. Load times for the training reports page and league news hub were also improved somewhat.
- Fixed an issue where conference logos didn’t update immediately after selecting a new logo pack in-game.
- Conference logos have been added to the header of the conference standings page.
- Two new player hairstyles (long shag and headband dreads) added, along with various minor player art improvements.
- Fixed a bug where players could begin simulating games without advancing past the season preview via the Speed Sim menu.
- Added further protections against a bug that could require clicking an option in the Speed Sim menu multiple times to initiate simulation (let me know if anyone is still dealing with this post-patch).
- Fixed a bug where broken tournament bracket game logs could be accessed during recruiting.
CLCB v0.2.1 Patch 1
Update notes via Steam Community
