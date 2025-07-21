To celebrate the announcement of my new game UVSU and it's new demo-

Play as the Angel and Devil from UVSU as Toodee and Topdee!

To unlock it just select the "Wishlist my new game" in the main menu and you'll unlock the skin together with an achievement :)

You can toggle it on / off from the options menu.



My upcoming game UVSU is also a puzzle platformer with brain-melting mechanics- You play against yourself!

It also has this "you control multiple characters" things going on for it which is another similarity.

If you played Toodee and Topdee and especially if you finished it, I'd love to hear what you think.

Make sure to add it to your WISHLIST and check out the FREE DEMO!

Check out the trailer here: