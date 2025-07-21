 Skip to content
Major 21 July 2025 Build 19300964 Edited 21 July 2025 – 20:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

To celebrate the announcement of my new game UVSU and it's new demo-

Play as the Angel and Devil from UVSU as Toodee and Topdee!

To unlock it just select the "Wishlist my new game" in the main menu and you'll unlock the skin together with an achievement :)

You can toggle it on / off from the options menu.


My upcoming game UVSU is also a puzzle platformer with brain-melting mechanics- You play against yourself!

It also has this "you control multiple characters" things going on for it which is another similarity.

If you played Toodee and Topdee and especially if you finished it, I'd love to hear what you think.

Make sure to add it to your WISHLIST and check out the FREE DEMO!

Check out the trailer here:

Follow my Steam Dev page

Changed files in this update

Windows Toodee and Topdee Content Depot 1303951
