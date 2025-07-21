Great news, everyone!

I, Ardeimon, am proud and excited to announce that...

Craggenrock is finally out now! 🎆

I'd like to thank everyone who has supported me and the game over the years, from my family and peers to my mentors, testers and acquaintances. It has been quite the journey to get this far. This has been a labor of love and tears that I am really hoping you will enjoy!

This is just the beginning! Let's witness how Arlo makes a name for himself and how will life in Pareho go.

See you in Pareho and enjoy!

Much love,

Ardeimon

(I want to write a bit more, but I'm honestly at a loss for words. Maybe next time.)