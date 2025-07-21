Hey Beffpreneurs!

Thank you so much for the love and feedback you've shared since our full release.🚀

We’ve been closely monitoring your reports, and today, we’re rolling out our first post-launch update with a focus on performance, stability, and a few key improvements:

Optimization

Improved overall game performance, reducing lag and increasing frame stability across systems.

Bug Fixes

Fixed various issues related to the save and backup systems.

Resolved several minor bugs affecting gameplay and UI consistency.

Product Adjustments

Fixed size inconsistencies for some products to better match shelves and packaging behavior.

Achievements Updated

Achievement logic and descriptions have been revised for accuracy and clarity.

Additional Polishing

Various quality-of-life tweaks and backend improvements to enhance the overall experience.

We’re committed to making Beff Jezos Simulator as smooth and enjoyable as possible — and this is just the beginning!



Thank you for being part of our growing community.

Got feedback? Share it with us on Discord

Liking the game? A Steam review helps us more than you know!