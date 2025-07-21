 Skip to content
21 July 2025 Build 19300919
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Beffpreneurs!

Thank you so much for the love and feedback you've shared since our full release.🚀

We’ve been closely monitoring your reports, and today, we’re rolling out our first post-launch update with a focus on performance, stability, and a few key improvements:

Optimization

  •  Improved overall game performance, reducing lag and increasing frame stability across systems.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed various issues related to the save and backup systems.

  • Resolved several minor bugs affecting gameplay and UI consistency.

Product Adjustments

  • Fixed size inconsistencies for some products to better match shelves and packaging behavior.

Achievements Updated

  • Achievement logic and descriptions have been revised for accuracy and clarity.

Additional Polishing

  • Various quality-of-life tweaks and backend improvements to enhance the overall experience.

We’re committed to making Beff Jezos Simulator as smooth and enjoyable as possible — and this is just the beginning!

Thank you for being part of our growing community.
  Got feedback? Share it with us on Discord
  Liking the game? A Steam review helps us more than you know!

Changed files in this update

