1. Login on the 8th

Opening conditions: Permanent effect after creating a character, open after clearing the main line 3-6

Event description: Log in every day during the test to receive generous rewards, and you can receive the powerful mythical auxiliary character \[Light Girl-Eula] on the 2nd and 8th days

2. Daily card draw benefits

Opening conditions: Permanent effect after creating a character, open after clearing the main line 1-8

Event description: During the test, you can log in every day to receive \[Goddess Whip] * 20 in the \[Thousand Draw Carnival] event interface

3. Weekend Carnival

Activation conditions: It will take effect permanently after creating a character. You can participate after clearing the main line 1-8 and every Saturday to Monday

Event description: Log in to the game on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday to receive \[Diamonds], \[Girl Fragments], and \[Goddess Whip]

4. Renew the old relationship

Activation conditions: It will take effect on the 1st to 7th day after the server is opened. The entrance will appear after clearing the main line 2-8

Event description: Draw the wish girl through limited-time discounts, limited tasks, etc., divided into the following 8 modules:

· Fate Summoning: Draw to get the wish girl

· Fate Gift Pack: Super value gift pack, selling summoning props & rare props

· Special offer store: Discount store, buy with diamonds

· Limited-time weekly card: High cost-effective weekly card, a large number of diamonds

· Super value exchange: Consume activity props and exchange for designated rewards

· Alien Trial: Complete limited tasks and get activity props

· Limited Gift Pack: Limited-time discount on activity props

· Accumulated deposits and gifts: Accumulated deposits and gifts

5. Water-type cute girls

Activity conditions: effective on the 1st to 7th day after the character is created, and opened after clearing the main line 2-10

Event description: You can obtain \[Water Soul] by hanging up and taking quick adventures. You can use \[Water Soul] to exchange \[Daisy Crystal], \[5-star Epic Crystal], \[Kiss of Desire], \[Goddess Whip], etc. in the event store

6. Girls’ meeting gifts

Activity conditions: effective on the 1st to 7th day after the server is opened, and the entrance will appear after clearing the main line 2-8

Event description: The event has 4 modules: star upgrade gifts, combat power ranking, exclusive gift package, and accumulated deposit feedback

· Star upgrade gifts: During the event, you can get a designated star girl by upgrading the star, and you can get \[Dragon Clan Imprint] and \[Limited Title]

· Combat power ranking: After the event, you can get \[Out-of-print Title] and \[Rare Equipment] according to the combat power ranking

· Exclusive gift package: Super value discount gift package is sold for a limited time

· Cumulative storage feedback: daily accumulated storage value gets a designated amount of VIP experience, and there is a chance to get \[Three-series Mythology Self-selected], \[Light and Dark Mythology Self-selected]

VII. New Server Festival

Opening conditions: effective from 1st to 7th day after creating a character, the entrance will appear after clearing the main line 2-8

Event description: The event has 6 modules: Seven-day goal, addicted to fresh milk, good luck magic, queen challenge, accumulated storage, and girl gathering

· Seven-day goal: complete daily tasks to receive the grand prize of the day, \[Goddess Whip], \[Kiss of Desire], \[Girl Crystal] are waiting for you to take

· Addicted to Fresh Milk: complete limited tasks and receive \[Wind Myth Warrior-Minos]

· Good Luck Magic: consume \[Magic Crystal] to draw rewards, and draw 10 times to get the grand prize \[Wind Myth Warrior-Minos]

· Queen Challenge: Challenge the Queen BOSS and receive daily rewards based on the damage caused in a single time. According to the damage ranking, you can also get ranking rewards such as \[Limited Time Title] and \[Dragon Pattern Fragment]

· Accumulated daily storage: Accumulate storage for a certain number of days, and have a chance to get \[Bound Elf] and \[Kiss of Desire]

· Girls Gathering: Get a specified number of 5-star girls to get \[Kiss of Desire] and \[Goddess Whip]

8. Combat Power Sprint

Opening conditions: Effective in the first month of new character creation, open after clearing the main line 1-8

Event description: During the event, if the historical highest combat power of the lineup reaches the specified conditions, you can receive luxurious rewards, \[Limited Title], \[Massive Diamonds], \[Dragon Pattern Fragment] are available for a limited time

9. Online rewards

Opening conditions: Permanent after creating a character, can be received after clearing the main line 1-8

Event description: Accumulate a specified online time to receive rewards, and you will get \[Goddess Whip] after 150 minutes online