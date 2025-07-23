1. Login on the 8th
Opening conditions: Permanent effect after creating a character, open after clearing the main line 3-6
Event description: Log in every day during the test to receive generous rewards, and you can receive the powerful mythical auxiliary character \[Light Girl-Eula] on the 2nd and 8th days
2. Daily card draw benefits
Opening conditions: Permanent effect after creating a character, open after clearing the main line 1-8
Event description: During the test, you can log in every day to receive \[Goddess Whip] * 20 in the \[Thousand Draw Carnival] event interface
3. Weekend Carnival
Activation conditions: It will take effect permanently after creating a character. You can participate after clearing the main line 1-8 and every Saturday to Monday
Event description: Log in to the game on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday to receive \[Diamonds], \[Girl Fragments], and \[Goddess Whip]
4. Renew the old relationship
Activation conditions: It will take effect on the 1st to 7th day after the server is opened. The entrance will appear after clearing the main line 2-8
Event description: Draw the wish girl through limited-time discounts, limited tasks, etc., divided into the following 8 modules:
· Fate Summoning: Draw to get the wish girl
· Fate Gift Pack: Super value gift pack, selling summoning props & rare props
· Special offer store: Discount store, buy with diamonds
· Limited-time weekly card: High cost-effective weekly card, a large number of diamonds
· Super value exchange: Consume activity props and exchange for designated rewards
· Alien Trial: Complete limited tasks and get activity props
· Limited Gift Pack: Limited-time discount on activity props
· Accumulated deposits and gifts: Accumulated deposits and gifts
5. Water-type cute girls
Activity conditions: effective on the 1st to 7th day after the character is created, and opened after clearing the main line 2-10
Event description: You can obtain \[Water Soul] by hanging up and taking quick adventures. You can use \[Water Soul] to exchange \[Daisy Crystal], \[5-star Epic Crystal], \[Kiss of Desire], \[Goddess Whip], etc. in the event store
6. Girls’ meeting gifts
Activity conditions: effective on the 1st to 7th day after the server is opened, and the entrance will appear after clearing the main line 2-8
Event description: The event has 4 modules: star upgrade gifts, combat power ranking, exclusive gift package, and accumulated deposit feedback
· Star upgrade gifts: During the event, you can get a designated star girl by upgrading the star, and you can get \[Dragon Clan Imprint] and \[Limited Title]
· Combat power ranking: After the event, you can get \[Out-of-print Title] and \[Rare Equipment] according to the combat power ranking
· Exclusive gift package: Super value discount gift package is sold for a limited time
· Cumulative storage feedback: daily accumulated storage value gets a designated amount of VIP experience, and there is a chance to get \[Three-series Mythology Self-selected], \[Light and Dark Mythology Self-selected]
VII. New Server Festival
Opening conditions: effective from 1st to 7th day after creating a character, the entrance will appear after clearing the main line 2-8
Event description: The event has 6 modules: Seven-day goal, addicted to fresh milk, good luck magic, queen challenge, accumulated storage, and girl gathering
· Seven-day goal: complete daily tasks to receive the grand prize of the day, \[Goddess Whip], \[Kiss of Desire], \[Girl Crystal] are waiting for you to take
· Addicted to Fresh Milk: complete limited tasks and receive \[Wind Myth Warrior-Minos]
· Good Luck Magic: consume \[Magic Crystal] to draw rewards, and draw 10 times to get the grand prize \[Wind Myth Warrior-Minos]
· Queen Challenge: Challenge the Queen BOSS and receive daily rewards based on the damage caused in a single time. According to the damage ranking, you can also get ranking rewards such as \[Limited Time Title] and \[Dragon Pattern Fragment]
· Accumulated daily storage: Accumulate storage for a certain number of days, and have a chance to get \[Bound Elf] and \[Kiss of Desire]
· Girls Gathering: Get a specified number of 5-star girls to get \[Kiss of Desire] and \[Goddess Whip]
8. Combat Power Sprint
Opening conditions: Effective in the first month of new character creation, open after clearing the main line 1-8
Event description: During the event, if the historical highest combat power of the lineup reaches the specified conditions, you can receive luxurious rewards, \[Limited Title], \[Massive Diamonds], \[Dragon Pattern Fragment] are available for a limited time
9. Online rewards
Opening conditions: Permanent after creating a character, can be received after clearing the main line 1-8
Event description: Accumulate a specified online time to receive rewards, and you will get \[Goddess Whip] after 150 minutes online