Patch Notes 0.9.5
Bugfixes
Fixed a bug in the Verdun scenario that could potentially break a follow-up scenario (including Home Leave)
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Bugfixes
Fixed a bug in the Verdun scenario that could potentially break a follow-up scenario (including Home Leave)
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update