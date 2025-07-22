Changes

Driveshafts connecting to engines and transmissions can no-longer connect at angles greater than 5 degrees.



Cannons now snap to mantlets.



Turret rings can now be selected by selecting the connected turret basket.



Turret rings can now have basket segments lowered to 0 to make basketless turrets.



Driveshaft obstruction hitboxes are now the full length of the shaft, instead of slightly shorter.



Pressing the move hotkey (G) with a crew member selected but no posture node selected will now move the whole crewmember, instead of doing nothing.



Obstruction messages now use correctly formatted part names.



Trunnions are now referred to as "Cannon rotation area" in error messages.



Powertrain selection names are now correctly formatted.



Fixes

Fixed not being able to select more than one driveshaft junction at a time.



The cannon breech obstruction area now perfectly matches its visualization.



Fixed armour obstruction hitboxes not perfectly matching their visuals in certain configurations.



Fixed inconsistent part obstructions across maps.



Removed the hull face inside the turret ring for several enemy designs.



Cannon breech obstruction areas are now correct when the breech is in front of the trunnions.



Barrel fuel tanks now have damage models.



Optimizations

Significantly optimized plate structure edits.



Optimized the hitbox of the cannon breech obstruction area with high elevation and azimuth limits.



Plate structure edits are now multithreaded.



Significantly optimized moving of parts with other parts attached e.g. turrets.



Improve UI for crew role switching



Allow crew members to move to higher-priority roles if the current role-holder is knocked out.



Limit the distance crew members can be from their roles.



Disallow crew members in the turret from performing roles in the hull, and vice versa.



Validate crew member posture, so crew members can't be squeezed into unrealistic positions.



Hi all,This patch fully reworks the editor hitbox system, used to detect part selection and obstruction.Fixes the fundamental bugs and poor performance of the previous system, and cleans things up on my end.This update is for the experimental branch, you'll need to opt-in to play it:Continuing on with refining 0.2, next update will work on the 0.2 crew system, with the following goals:- Hamish