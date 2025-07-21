Hey everyone!

After getting lots of feeddback since the game's release, it seems the game progression as a whole was a major problem for lots of players. The problem being that it was too grindy.

So this update focuses on patching exactly that. The progression, from beginning to end, now should feel way smoother, and completing the full game should take less hours. The changes made to accomplish that are:

Increased base enemy drop amount;

Reduced cost of several upgrades;

Increased drop scaling from challenges;

Buffed some currency upgrades;

No longer losing all the c_oin progress when getting damaged, making it easier to generate;

And a cool new upgrade: the Discount! Which makes everything cheaper.

Besides that, some bug fixes:

Bug where you couldn't leave the overload challenge screen when failing or suspending;

Overlapping UI on the combo challenges;

Possible softlock when not acquiring the recycler earlier on.

That's it for this update. Lots of players expressed their dissatisfaction with the current state of the game, so I hope I've been able to fix the major causes.

The feedback from everyone was instrumental for this update, so thank you all! Further updates are still intended if needed, so any further feedback/bug report is appreciated!