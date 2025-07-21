Shorthop will now also activate a 1 frame slow fall lockout, like fullhop already does.
The lack of a slow fall lockout on shorthop made using the "Auto Shorthop Aerial" advanced control option optimal for Fleet, since it allowed her to buffer a frame perfect minimum-height slow fall aerial.
Down Special cooldown: 90 > 100 frames
This fixes a bug where Absa could start a Neutral Special while the cloud was disappearing.
Fixed a bug that would cause her Forward Tilt part 2 to occasionally whiff when the opponent was near the center of the stage.
Changed files in this update