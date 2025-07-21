 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 July 2025 Build 19300711 Edited 21 July 2025 – 15:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Main

  • New Item: Bezoar, Cow Farm Random Produce A Few Or Combined By Cow, Use To Apply Anti Poison Effect

  • New Effect: Anti Posion, Decrease Posion And Heal Effect Time

Other

  • Limited Quest Strengthen Type Improve

  • Some Translate Fixed

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2442831
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link