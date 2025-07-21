 Skip to content
21 July 2025 Build 19300685 Edited 21 July 2025 – 14:06:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-Added Forum button in the main scene that links to the discussion section of steam where you can report bugs, discuss code, give feedback and suggestions etc...
-Added Discord button
-Added Review button available after solving the forth puzzle, it leads to a little puzzle. Solving the puzzle opens the steam page of the game where you can leave a review. This is of course optional, if you don't want to review just skip the puzzle ;)

