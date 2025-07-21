 Skip to content
21 July 2025 Build 19300549 Edited 21 July 2025 – 13:52:08 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Filled in some more missing SensX content.

  • Fixed a problem with sorting Dirty white capsules.
  • Fixed some pharmaceutical pricing problems.
  • Fixed a problem with Your last SensX coming up blank.
  • - There are a lot of possible permutations here, so some might still be missing.
  • Fixed some typos; thanks for the reports!

