- Filled in some more missing SensX content.
- Fixed a problem with sorting Dirty white capsules.
- Fixed some pharmaceutical pricing problems.
- Fixed a problem with Your last SensX coming up blank.
- - There are a lot of possible permutations here, so some might still be missing.
- Fixed some typos; thanks for the reports!
Bugfix release
