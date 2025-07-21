Features:
Birch Sap is now edible
Added mana crystals and fragments, right now they are just items for selling, but later on they will have uses
Mining nodes and some beached creates can now drop gems that you can sell for extra income (drop chances increase with your skills)
Added a progress bar to watering tiles and plant pots
The Sickle charge attack now harvests everything that can be harvested on trees
Hitting a tree with the axe or sickle will scare away critters
Changes:
Crystal Scorpions, Snails and Trouts can be butchered to get mana crystals
Added mana crystals and fragments to bamboo forest treasure drop tables
Adjusted when Miralarium flowers can be harvested to match better the bush graphics
Added new particles to most tools
Dried food now caps at 15% water content
Syrup recipe has been overhauled
Lowered the distance for tool interactions in the horizontal axis, tool range is still high vertically to reach mining nodes in cave ceilings
Generic tree sap is being removed
Amber is now measured in units instead of weight
Buffed nutritional value of honey and rice
Lowered amount of mineral salt nodes
Bugfixes:
Fixed a bug in the dry food algorithm
Critters on trees now only correctly spawn in the correct times of day
The daily report now show recipes with no score as N/A instead of -100
0.75.9.0
