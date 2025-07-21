Features:

Birch Sap is now edible

Added mana crystals and fragments, right now they are just items for selling, but later on they will have uses

Mining nodes and some beached creates can now drop gems that you can sell for extra income (drop chances increase with your skills)

Added a progress bar to watering tiles and plant pots

The Sickle charge attack now harvests everything that can be harvested on trees

Hitting a tree with the axe or sickle will scare away critters



Changes:

Crystal Scorpions, Snails and Trouts can be butchered to get mana crystals

Added mana crystals and fragments to bamboo forest treasure drop tables

Adjusted when Miralarium flowers can be harvested to match better the bush graphics

Added new particles to most tools

Dried food now caps at 15% water content

Syrup recipe has been overhauled

Lowered the distance for tool interactions in the horizontal axis, tool range is still high vertically to reach mining nodes in cave ceilings

Generic tree sap is being removed

Amber is now measured in units instead of weight

Buffed nutritional value of honey and rice

Lowered amount of mineral salt nodes



Bugfixes:

Fixed a bug in the dry food algorithm

Critters on trees now only correctly spawn in the correct times of day

The daily report now show recipes with no score as N/A instead of -100