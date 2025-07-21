 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 July 2025 Build 19300468 Edited 21 July 2025 – 15:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Cottonville citizens! 🌿

Listening to your requests, we would like to announce to you some important news! There have been some streamlining changes in Cottonville, and we are happy to bring you the details now! 💖🧵🍀

Here are the improvements that have been added to Cottonville:

🌸 Addition of controller support and Steam Deck support with appropriate UI,

🌸 Added sprint option with now two speed versions available,

🌸 Updated save menu notification (photos before and after).

Before:

After:

We are constantly monitoring our community and social media channels and take your feedback to heart. We hope to implement more features and continue working on Cottonville

Thank you for your continued support and enthusiasm, without which the creation of Cottonville would not have been possible. We will continue to do our best to meet all your expectations.

Your enjoyment of the game is our greatest reward 🌱✂️🧶

Changed files in this update

Depot 3290601
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link