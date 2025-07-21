Cottonville citizens! 🌿

Listening to your requests, we would like to announce to you some important news! There have been some streamlining changes in Cottonville, and we are happy to bring you the details now! 💖🧵🍀

Here are the improvements that have been added to Cottonville:

🌸 Addition of controller support and Steam Deck support with appropriate UI,

🌸 Added sprint option with now two speed versions available,

🌸 Updated save menu notification (photos before and after).

Before:

After:

We are constantly monitoring our community and social media channels and take your feedback to heart. We hope to implement more features and continue working on Cottonville.

Thank you for your continued support and enthusiasm, without which the creation of Cottonville would not have been possible. We will continue to do our best to meet all your expectations.

Your enjoyment of the game is our greatest reward 🌱✂️🧶