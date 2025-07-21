 Skip to content
21 July 2025 Build 19300163
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Void meteors and void biomes can no longer destroy ladders and doors between levels

  • Replaced any wizard tower doors that were previously destroyed by meteors

  • Corrupted floor now places the correct tile

Changed files in this update

Windows Forsaken Isle Content Depot 347941
