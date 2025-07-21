Newly added:
·A Viking village has appeared in the forest (the actual function has not been implemented yet, because I want to stop early today, so I put the completed part in first.)
Change:
·Modified the interaction mode of the wandering knight and added more guidance
Bug fixes:
·Fixed a bug: When a player loads an save, the potion merchant's price will be reset. The price of the first attack potion was originally 5 gold coins. After purchasing, the price of the second speed potion will increase to 10 gold coins, which will be reset to 5 gold coins after loading the save file.
·Fixed an interaction bug for a wandering knight: even if it did not meet his requirements, players could still trigger interactions when pressing ↓ or S.
·Fixed an interaction bug with a wandering knight: in some cases, it may not trigger a second interaction
·Fixed a bug: When a horse is attacked, the game crashes 😫 (This is because I mistakenly set it as an attackable unit, but it has not yet equiped any code related to being attacked, so it will report an error when attacked.)
Update on July 21
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update