21 July 2025 Build 19300111 Edited 21 July 2025 – 15:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Newly added:
·A Viking village has appeared in the forest (the actual function has not been implemented yet, because I want to stop early today, so I put the completed part in first.)

Change:
·Modified the interaction mode of the wandering knight and added more guidance

Bug fixes:
·Fixed a bug: When a player loads an save, the potion merchant's price will be reset. The price of the first attack potion was originally 5 gold coins. After purchasing, the price of the second speed potion will increase to 10 gold coins, which will be reset to 5 gold coins after loading the save file.

·Fixed an interaction bug for a wandering knight: even if it did not meet his requirements, players could still trigger interactions when pressing ↓ or S.

·Fixed an interaction bug with a wandering knight: in some cases, it may not trigger a second interaction

·Fixed a bug: When a horse is attacked, the game crashes 😫 (This is because I mistakenly set it as an attackable unit, but it has not yet equiped any code related to being attacked, so it will report an error when attacked.)

