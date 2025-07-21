 Skip to content
21 July 2025 Build 19300096 Edited 21 July 2025 – 13:13:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
* Added new potion recipes to bosses
* Fixed opacity too low for some elements of skillbar
* Fixed bug with Vital Essence potion
* Fixed bug with Deceiver Mask look
* Fixed bug where a knockback could get you behind of a wall
* Fixed pivot point for some flags

Changed files in this update

