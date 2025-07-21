💀 New Difficulty: Elder
Think you’ve mastered the bar? Think again. Elder is here to test your limits. This new difficulty level is all about tighter margins, harsher penalties, and survival at all costs.
Sell off your extras, trade research points, and stay above water financially! You’ll need to optimize every drop because the stakes have never been higher.
Will you be able to build a profitable business under harsh conditions?
Key Features:
🧛♂️ Limited number of minions
⚙️ Machines settings really matter
🕵️♂️ Constant spawn of investigators & hunters
🩸 Blood production is harder to optimize
🧾 Side quests give fewer rewards
💸 Increased charges across the board
🧨 Balancing your finances is critical
🧠 Reworked Tech Tree + Automation Tab
Many players ask for it and we heard you! The Tech Tree has been completely overhauled with smarter layout, clearer perks and a brand new Automation Tab for your quality-of-undead-life.
Now you can:
🩸 Auto-sell blood when inventory hits a threshold
🧃 Auto-buy drinks for your human guests
🧬 Auto-sell research points
Also added: shelves, fridges, and special perks just for Elder players.
📺 Twitch Integration
Let your viewers become part of the chaos! With our new Twitch integration, chat usernames can now show up as customers in-game. Surprise shoutouts guaranteed.
⚒️ The Minion's Revolt Has Begun
Gone are the days of silent suffering. Unhappy minions will now quit unless you bring up the cash. Manage morale carefully or face the consequences.
✨ Machines, But Prettier
We’ve visually upgraded every major machine. Not only do they perform better post-upgrade—you’ll unlock exclusive visual skins with each level.
🍸 A More Immersive Blood Bar
More interactive elements, livelier decor, and a fully enhanced atmosphere for every bar theme. Whether you’re into cyberpunk, tiki, or vampire chic we’ve got something for you.
🔧 Quality of life + Balance Changes
✚ Added:
Worker satisfaction now triggers bonus requests
New barks for unhappy customers & minions
Sinks and dryers now usable by humans
Twitch integration
Visual upgrades for all major machines (Distiller, Shaker, Tea Bag, etc.)
New decorative objects for every theme (Art Deco, Cyberpunk, Vampire, etc.)
New Automation Tech Tree tab
New perks: shelf, fridge, delivery speed, cost reduction, etc.
Elder-exclusive perks: increase worker cap, reduce Abyssal Wrath cooldown
🔁 Changed:
Improved quest readability (Steam Deck compatibility)
Better mission descriptions for locked content
Side quests, tech points, and blood harvesting now more balanced on all difficulties
Elder Difficulty only:
Increased Abyssal cooldown
Decreased tech/blood rewards
Constant enemy spawn
Lower vigilance cap
Tighter loan conditions
Rent, quests, and Maeve services are pricier
Machines less productive
Worker cap reduced (can be raised via tech tree)
Reworked navmesh on all theme furniture to avoid blocking characters
🐛 Fixed:
Customers no longer get stuck on decor
Prestige rates corrected for:
Disco theme
Biker theme
70’s decorations
Art Deco plants
We continue to sharpen the fangs of Blood Bar Tycoon, thanks to your persistent screeches and your cursed bug reports. Keep sending them through the in-game report tool, our Discord coven, or the old-fashioned email scroll: hello@clevertrickster.com
If you’ve enjoyed our efforts or at least didn’t perish of rage leave us a positive review. It feeds the Steam algorithm and keeps my minions alive (barely). Until the next nightfall…
Stay ruthless, stay bloodthirsty,
Vladimir de la Ligne
Your ever-demanding undead overlord
