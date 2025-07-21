💀 New Difficulty: Elder

Think you’ve mastered the bar? Think again. Elder is here to test your limits. This new difficulty level is all about tighter margins, harsher penalties, and survival at all costs.

Sell off your extras, trade research points, and stay above water financially! You’ll need to optimize every drop because the stakes have never been higher.

Will you be able to build a profitable business under harsh conditions?

Key Features:

🧛‍♂️ Limited number of minions

⚙️ Machines settings really matter

🕵️‍♂️ Constant spawn of investigators & hunters

🩸 Blood production is harder to optimize

🧾 Side quests give fewer rewards

💸 Increased charges across the board

🧨 Balancing your finances is critical

🧠 Reworked Tech Tree + Automation Tab

Many players ask for it and we heard you! The Tech Tree has been completely overhauled with smarter layout, clearer perks and a brand new Automation Tab for your quality-of-undead-life.

Now you can:

🩸 Auto-sell blood when inventory hits a threshold

🧃 Auto-buy drinks for your human guests

🧬 Auto-sell research points

Also added: shelves, fridges, and special perks just for Elder players.

📺 Twitch Integration

Let your viewers become part of the chaos! With our new Twitch integration, chat usernames can now show up as customers in-game. Surprise shoutouts guaranteed.

⚒️ The Minion's Revolt Has Begun

Gone are the days of silent suffering. Unhappy minions will now quit unless you bring up the cash. Manage morale carefully or face the consequences.

✨ Machines, But Prettier

We’ve visually upgraded every major machine. Not only do they perform better post-upgrade—you’ll unlock exclusive visual skins with each level.

🍸 A More Immersive Blood Bar

More interactive elements, livelier decor, and a fully enhanced atmosphere for every bar theme. Whether you’re into cyberpunk, tiki, or vampire chic we’ve got something for you.

🔧 Quality of life + Balance Changes

✚ Added:

Worker satisfaction now triggers bonus requests

New barks for unhappy customers & minions

Sinks and dryers now usable by humans

Visual upgrades for all major machines (Distiller, Shaker, Tea Bag, etc.)

New decorative objects for every theme (Art Deco, Cyberpunk, Vampire, etc.)

New Automation Tech Tree tab

New perks: shelf, fridge, delivery speed, cost reduction, etc.

Elder-exclusive perks: increase worker cap, reduce Abyssal Wrath cooldown

🔁 Changed:

Improved quest readability (Steam Deck compatibility)

Better mission descriptions for locked content

Side quests, tech points, and blood harvesting now more balanced on all difficulties

Elder Difficulty only : Increased Abyssal cooldown Decreased tech/blood rewards Constant enemy spawn Lower vigilance cap Tighter loan conditions Rent, quests, and Maeve services are pricier Machines less productive Worker cap reduced (can be raised via tech tree)

Reworked navmesh on all theme furniture to avoid blocking characters

🐛 Fixed: