21 July 2025 Build 19300088 Edited 21 July 2025 – 13:13:13 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Exiting the campaign mid-run will allow players to continue from the start of the map they exited instead of the current stage.
  • Highlighted the filter buttons in inventory UI.
  • Lowered the default music volume in The Hideout.
  • Keybind indicators on screen will now correctly refresh if the player changes a keybind from the setting menu.
  • FOV can now be adjusted to go to a minimum of 80 in Settings > Gameplay.
  • Nethersteel Nova inscription no longer grows in size when dealing damage making it less obstructive.
  • Removed "New Arena Unlocked" message when completing the second arena in The Hideout.

