- Exiting the campaign mid-run will allow players to continue from the start of the map they exited instead of the current stage.
- Highlighted the filter buttons in inventory UI.
- Lowered the default music volume in The Hideout.
- Keybind indicators on screen will now correctly refresh if the player changes a keybind from the setting menu.
- FOV can now be adjusted to go to a minimum of 80 in Settings > Gameplay.
- Nethersteel Nova inscription no longer grows in size when dealing damage making it less obstructive.
- Removed "New Arena Unlocked" message when completing the second arena in The Hideout.
Update v0.954
Update notes via Steam Community
