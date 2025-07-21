 Skip to content
21 July 2025 Build 19300082 Edited 21 July 2025 – 16:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

After some discussions on Discord and feedback in reviews:

  • the old 2023 AI pictures in "hentai" and "digital art" style are back in the puzzle section. Scroll down to see them

  • reduced the new "DLC demo"-type picture groups to reasonable numbers (40-52 pictures per DLC demo). There will be more DLCs, so the number of pictures will keep growing anyway

  • shuffle option for slide show, energetic music can now be turned off with a toggle

Sorry for the inconvenience in the last few days!

