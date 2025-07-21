 Skip to content
21 July 2025 Build 19300060
• Added product list filter: now you can sort by store type.
• New corner window showing current money and rating.
• Fixed fridge door hitbox - easier product placement.
• NumPad Enter now saves the result in the calculator.
• "Replay" button no longer appears after a flawless delivery.

