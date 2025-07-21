• Added product list filter: now you can sort by store type.
• New corner window showing current money and rating.
• Fixed fridge door hitbox - easier product placement.
• NumPad Enter now saves the result in the calculator.
• "Replay" button no longer appears after a flawless delivery.
Quality of Life and UI Improvements Patch
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update