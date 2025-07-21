✨ Features

• New Gifts:

◦ Almanac

◦ Cartwright

◦ Post

• New Traits:

◦ Extra Life

◦ Impervious

◦ Protective

◦ Stoner

◦ Underdog

• New Charms:

◦ Cellar Door

◦ Prayer Wheel

• New Card:

◦ Treasure

• New Achievement:

◦ Goliath

• New Hex Level: Start with zero Storage

⚖️ Changes

• New Leader art

• Increased default Storage for all currencies from 0 > 1

• Reduced Encampment diamond reward from 3 > 2

• Reworked Nest Egg > Gain Gold Income

• Removed Expert Guide from the Gift pool

• Rebalanced Gift rarities

• Improved legibility for Steam Decks

• Optimized city views

🙇 Qwexet

• Adjusted Science & Production level curves

🙇 SocialHumingbird, Nyn, Hiyezupers, Kanavoy

🐛 Bug Fixes

• Peasants can no longer channel multiple actions at once

• Fixed an issue that made it possible to upgrade cards more than once

🙇 Fiwo735

• Attack card damage previews no longer ignore armor bonuses from terrain

🙇 Cifrapalota, Fiwo735, nyn

• Capture warnings should now always clear when barbarian units die

🙇 Fiwo735, SergentTT

• Card Upgrade window now opens normally when every card in your deck is upgraded

🙇 Kanavoy

• After returning to the main menu and continuing, tile visibility now loads correctly

🙇 Diadem

• Fixed a bug that caused Food to go negative after ending your turn with leftovers

🙇 BiodigitalJazz, SocialHummingbird, Diadem