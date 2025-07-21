 Skip to content
21 July 2025 Build 19300023 Edited 21 July 2025 – 13:06:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Features

• New Gifts:
　　◦ Almanac

　　◦ Cartwright

　　◦ Post

• New Traits:

　　◦ Extra Life

　　◦ Impervious

　　◦ Protective

　　◦ Stoner

　　◦ Underdog

• New Charms:
　　◦ Cellar Door

　　◦ Prayer Wheel

• New Card:
　　◦ Treasure

• New Achievement:
　　◦ Goliath

• New Hex Level: Start with zero Storage

⚖️ Changes

• New Leader art

• Increased default Storage for all currencies from 0 > 1

• Reduced Encampment diamond reward from 3 > 2

• Reworked Nest Egg > Gain Gold Income

• Removed Expert Guide from the Gift pool

• Rebalanced Gift rarities

• Improved legibility for Steam Decks

• Optimized city views

　　🙇 Qwexet

• Adjusted Science & Production level curves

　　🙇 SocialHumingbird, Nyn, Hiyezupers, Kanavoy

🐛 Bug Fixes

• Peasants can no longer channel multiple actions at once

• Fixed an issue that made it possible to upgrade cards more than once

　　🙇 Fiwo735

• Attack card damage previews no longer ignore armor bonuses from terrain

　　🙇 Cifrapalota, Fiwo735, nyn

• Capture warnings should now always clear when barbarian units die

　　🙇 Fiwo735, SergentTT

• Card Upgrade window now opens normally when every card in your deck is upgraded

　　🙇 Kanavoy

• After returning to the main menu and continuing, tile visibility now loads correctly

　　🙇 Diadem

• Fixed a bug that caused Food to go negative after ending your turn with leftovers

　　🙇 BiodigitalJazz, SocialHummingbird, Diadem

