✨ Features
• New Gifts:
◦ Almanac
◦ Cartwright
◦ Post
• New Traits:
◦ Extra Life
◦ Impervious
◦ Protective
◦ Stoner
◦ Underdog
• New Charms:
◦ Cellar Door
◦ Prayer Wheel
• New Card:
◦ Treasure
• New Achievement:
◦ Goliath
• New Hex Level: Start with zero Storage
⚖️ Changes
• New Leader art
• Increased default Storage for all currencies from 0 > 1
• Reduced Encampment diamond reward from 3 > 2
• Reworked Nest Egg > Gain Gold Income
• Removed Expert Guide from the Gift pool
• Rebalanced Gift rarities
• Improved legibility for Steam Decks
• Optimized city views
🙇 Qwexet
• Adjusted Science & Production level curves
🙇 SocialHumingbird, Nyn, Hiyezupers, Kanavoy
🐛 Bug Fixes
• Peasants can no longer channel multiple actions at once
• Fixed an issue that made it possible to upgrade cards more than once
🙇 Fiwo735
• Attack card damage previews no longer ignore armor bonuses from terrain
🙇 Cifrapalota, Fiwo735, nyn
• Capture warnings should now always clear when barbarian units die
🙇 Fiwo735, SergentTT
• Card Upgrade window now opens normally when every card in your deck is upgraded
🙇 Kanavoy
• After returning to the main menu and continuing, tile visibility now loads correctly
🙇 Diadem
• Fixed a bug that caused Food to go negative after ending your turn with leftovers
🙇 BiodigitalJazz, SocialHummingbird, Diadem
Changed files in this update