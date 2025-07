Saving runs and continuing later



Patch #04 Changelog

Added +10 Health +1 Attack buff to first run. This buff can also be enabled anytime in the settings



Fixed replay not displaying properly



Fixed Cauldron recipes not getting added if gotten outside cauldron



Fixed Horse carriage running out of options



Nerfed Explosive FIsh 2 -> 1 damage per riptide



Increased spawnrate of Scrying Pool



Updated localizations



Horse carriage now sorts his options closest (left) -> furthest (right)



%UserProfile%/AppData/LocalLow/Chronocle/He Is Coming

This will be the last launch week patch as we take a breather and plan future patches.

Now that He is Coming is in Early Access, we'd love to know what you think in a Steam review. We're reading through every review to help prioritize our updates.

Top of our list to address is:
- Saving runs and continuing later
- Ways to mitigate RNG and an expanding item pool
- Mouse only/Keyboard only controls

We'll come out with a more detailed roadmap leading up to 1.0 after these initial hurdles have been cleared, thank you for your patience and continued support!

If you'd like to learn more about He is Coming, check out our wiki. If you'd like to become a contributor, contact Marcello (Hooded Horse) in our community Discord.

If you run into any issues, contact us at: contact@chronocle.com or join our Discord server where you can report the issue in our bug report forum.

Please describe your issue and provide your save file. Find your save file here:
%UserProfile%/AppData/LocalLow/Chronocle/He Is Coming

Join the He is Coming community on Discord and Reddit to discuss the game, share tips, tricks, and share screenshots.