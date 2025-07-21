Now that He is Coming is in Early Access, we'd love to know what you think in a Steam review. We're reading through every review to help prioritize our updates.
Top of our list to address is:
- Saving runs and continuing later
- Ways to mitigate RNG and an expanding item pool
- Mouse only/Keyboard only controls
We'll come out with a more detailed roadmap leading up to 1.0 after these initial hurdles have been cleared, thank you for your patience and continued support!
Patch #04 Changelog
- Added +10 Health +1 Attack buff to first run. This buff can also be enabled anytime in the settings
- Fixed replay not displaying properly
- Fixed Cauldron recipes not getting added if gotten outside cauldron
- Fixed Horse carriage running out of options
- Nerfed Explosive FIsh 2 -> 1 damage per riptide
- Increased spawnrate of Scrying Pool
- Updated localizations
- Horse carriage now sorts his options closest (left) -> furthest (right)
He is Coming Wiki
If you'd like to learn more about He is Coming, check out our wiki. If you'd like to become a contributor, contact Marcello (Hooded Horse) in our community Discord.
How to Report Bugs
If you run into any issues, contact us at: contact@chronocle.com or join our Discord server where you can report the issue in our bug report forum.
Please describe your issue and provide your save file. Find your save file here:
%UserProfile%/AppData/LocalLow/Chronocle/He Is Coming
He is Coming Community
Join the He is Coming community on Discord and Reddit to discuss the game, share tips, tricks, and share screenshots.
Changed files in this update