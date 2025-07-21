* Soldiers targeting aircraft (ie not door gunners etc) can no longer enter a legacy aim high mode (that isn’t working correctly, but got activated unintentionally). I might fix the aim high mode and bring it back later though to reduce the amount soldiers rotate back to hoot aircraft. * All trucks now has 25% more gravity force. * Flying trucks should now be fixed, or reduced a lot. * Gaz69 on roads have been replaced by trucks with troops. A quick update to mostly fix issue with soldiers shooting aircraft since update 27Thanks.
Update 29: Soldiers vs aircraft fix & trucks
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows English Depot 1837481
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update