21 July 2025 Build 19299972 Edited 21 July 2025 – 14:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

* Soldiers targeting aircraft (ie not door gunners etc) can no longer enter a legacy aim high mode (that isn’t working correctly, but got activated unintentionally). I might fix the aim high mode and bring it back later though to reduce the amount soldiers rotate back to hoot aircraft. * All trucks now has 25% more gravity force. * Flying trucks should now be fixed, or reduced a lot. * Gaz69 on roads have been replaced by trucks with troops. A quick update to mostly fix issue with soldiers shooting aircraft since update 27Thanks.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 1837481
