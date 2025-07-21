* Soldiers targeting aircraft (ie not door gunners etc) can no longer enter a legacy aim high mode (that isn’t working correctly, but got activated unintentionally). I might fix the aim high mode and bring it back later though to reduce the amount soldiers rotate back to hoot aircraft. * All trucks now has 25% more gravity force. * Flying trucks should now be fixed, or reduced a lot. * Gaz69 on roads have been replaced by trucks with troops. A quick update to mostly fix issue with soldiers shooting aircraft since update 27Thanks.