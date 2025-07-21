#BUGFIX - GAMEPLAY
- Fixed a bug placing your item on top of other factions item made it not stealing while picking them all up.
- Fixed a bug where carrying and putting down animal,monster or people in hand didn't add up the xy value correctly.
