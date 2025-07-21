 Skip to content
21 July 2025 Build 19299878 Edited 21 July 2025 – 13:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

#BUGFIX - GAMEPLAY

  • Fixed a bug placing your item on top of other factions item made it not stealing while picking them all up.
  • Fixed a bug where carrying and putting down animal,monster or people in hand didn't add up the xy value correctly.

Changed files in this update

macOS 64-bit Depot 2965141
Windows 64-bit Depot 2965142
Linux 64-bit Depot 2965143
