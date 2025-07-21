 Skip to content
Major 21 July 2025 Build 19299867 Edited 21 July 2025 – 13:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Major Update: World 0 – The Rat Caves

We're excited to release a major update introducing a brand-new world: World 0 – The Rat Caves!

This eerie dungeon-themed world now serves as the new starting point for all hoarders. Before venturing into the main game, players must now prove themselves by surviving the depths of World 0, a chilling labyrinth crawling with undead rats and spiders.


What’s New:

New World Unlocked: World 0 – a beginner-friendly area designed to ease new players into the mechanics and pacing of the game.

New Enemies: Face off against skeleton rats, and giant spiders lurking in the shadows.

Refined Progression: World 0 must now be completed to unlock the original first world, giving players a smoother and more immersive onboarding experience.

Whether you're a new player or a returning veteran, World 0 offers fresh gameplay and a new way to experience the beginning of your journey.


Feedback is always welcome. Thanks for playing!

— Rogasus

