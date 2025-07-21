This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Engineers,

The public test for our newly rebuilt multithreading system is now live! This test is open to all players and focuses on evaluating the performance of the new multithreading system under different hardware configurations. We sincerely invite all engineers to participate in this public test—your feedback will help us create a better gameplay experience!

How to join the test?

1. Open your Steam Library → Right-click Dyson Sphere Program → Properties → Betas → Select the branch: public-test-0 - Public test branch for new features.

2. During the test, if you encounter any issues, feel free to report them in the #multithreading-bugs channel on our Discord:

https://discord.gg/sSVZ4WQ

Why rebuild the multithreading system now?

While we’ve been steadily developing the vehicle system and core game features, we realized that the growing complexity of the game was pushing our current architecture to its limits. Without addressing these performance bottlenecks. If the CPU performance bottleneck is not resolved, the addition of the vehicle system could seriously affect the gameplay experience.

Out of responsibility to our players, we once again analyzed and reviewed all core systems in the game. We chose to focus this round of performance optimization on the multithreading system and completely rewrote the related code. This will allow us to more effectively utilize multi-core CPU power and alleviate stuttering and frame drops during large-scale factory operations. (See the multithreading dev log for more details:

More importantly, this optimization will also lay a more stable and smoother foundation for the future vehicle system update.

So whether you’re a min-maxing player optimizing every second of production or a relaxed explorer traveling the stars, we hope this update gives you a smoother experience.

Update Log for Multithreading System:

● Completely overhauled the \[Multithreading System]. The new multithreading system can more efficiently unleash performance potential, bringing more frame rate improvements in large-scale factories.

● \[Game Settings]: Added advanced settings for the new multithreading system. The advanced settings include \[Main Thread Binding Strategy], \[Worker Thread Binding Strategy], \[Thread Phase Waiting Strategy], and \[Thread Frame Waiting Strategy] — 4 customizable strategies. By customizing these strategies, players can better utilize the new multi-threading system.

● Overhauled the \[Statistics Panel] performance test. The new performance test is compatible with the overhauled game core logic, helping players better analyze game performance overhead.

● Added \[Performance Deep Profiler]. This tool can be accessed by clicking the \[Deep Profile] button in the Performance Test (CPU). It provides real-time operational data for all game logic, allowing players to directly observe the execution methods and efficiency of the game's core logic.

● \[Ray Receiver] logic now uses Dynamic Allocation Strategy in multithreading, improving CPU core utilization.

● \[Power System] updates in worker threads synchronize with \[Logistics Station Conveyor Inputs] in the main thread, improving CPU core utilization and operational efficiency.

● \[Dark Fog Ground Towers and Units] logic added to multithreading with Dynamic Allocation Strategy, improving CPU core utilization and operational efficiency.

● \[Various Factory Facilities] logic uses Dynamic Allocation Strategy in multithreading, improving CPU core utilization.

● \[Sorter], \[Conveyor Belt], and \[Cargo Rendering] logic adopt Dynamic Allocation Strategy in multithreading, improving CPU core utilization.

● \[Sorter] logic updates in worker threads synchronize with \[Storage Tanks], \[Enemy Animations], and \[Trash] in the main thread, improving operational efficiency.

● \[Splitter], \[Automatic Piler], \[Spray Coater], \[Monitor], and \[Logistics Station Conveyor Outputs] logic added to multithreading with Dynamic Allocation Strategy, improving CPU core utilization and operational efficiency.

● Core logic of \[Turrets] added to multithreading with Dynamic Allocation Strategy. Updates synchronize with related positional logic of \[Dyson Swarm] and \[Dyson Sphere] in the main thread, improving CPU core utilization and operational efficiency.

● \[Rockets] use Dynamic Allocation Strategy in multithreading and synchronize with \[Sector Management] in the main thread, improving CPU core utilization and operational efficiency.

● \[Statistics] added to multithreading and synchronized with \[Warning System] in the main thread, improving CPU core utilization and operational efficiency.

Notes and FAQs

1. About Save Files & Mods

Q: Can I use my old save files in the test branch?

A: Yes, old save files are compatible with the test branch. However, we strongly recommend backing up your saves locally beforehand to prevent any potential data corruption.

Q: Will saves from the test branch be compatible with future official versions or the default branch?

A: In principle, yes. Save files from the test branch should be compatible with both future official releases and the default branch. That said, we still highly recommend backing up your files before switching branches—just in case.

Default save location (if unchanged):

%USERPROFILE%\\Documents\\Dyson Sphere Program\\Save\\

Q: Can I still use my old Mods in this test version?

A: We advise against using any mods during this test phase.

This update includes a complete overhaul of the game’s core logic, with major code changes that may cause conflicts with most existing mods. If you’ve previously used mods, please back up your saves and mod files before switching branches, and ensure your game files are clean to avoid unexpected errors.

Of course, we deeply value and support the modding community and are always inspired by your creativity. One of the goals of this test is also to give modders enough time to adapt their mods for the new system.

Q: Will logic circuits built with splitters still work?

A: If your logic circuits are built using vanilla splitter and traffic monitor setups, they should still work. However, setups that rely on modifications or unconventional configurations may no longer behave as expected.

2. Multithreading Settings & Performance

Q: Where can I monitor thread performance?

A: We’ve added a new \[Performance Deep Profiler] tool. You can access it from the Performance Test (CPU) panel by clicking the \[Deep Profile] button. This tool shows real-time data for all logic threads and helps you better understand how the core systems are running.

Q: How do I configure CPU core binding? What if I don’t understand hardware?

A: We add The Advanced Multithreading Settings in \[Game Settings] allows you to customize strategies like thread binding and scheduling. If you’re not familiar with hardware, just use the \[Performance Deep Profiler] to test different presets and see what works best for you. We’ve also provided a default strategy that should work well for most setups. You can always discuss tuning strategies in our community groups.

Q: What kind of performance boost should I expect? How can I feel it?

A: The main improvement is in the CPU's "game logic frame" time. As shown in the dev log, there is a noticeable boost in logic frame performance. If your save contains large factories or intense combat, the difference will be more noticeable.

Q: My CPU uses a hybrid architecture (e.g. P-cores/E-cores). Will this update help?

A: Our system supports hybrid architecture. If you're using Windows 11, performance will generally be better than on Windows 10.

Q: Does this optimization reduce the hardware requirements?

A: This update mainly improves how efficiently CPU threads are used—it doesn't lower the hardware requirement overall. There is still significant GPU load in DSP.

3. Other Questions

Q: What are the future update plans? How’s the vehicle system coming along?

A: We’ve planned our 2025 development roadmap, and the vehicle system is progressing steadily. We'll share more updates when ready.

Q: What should I do if I encounter bugs during the test?

A: If you run into bugs, please first make sure your game is in a clean (unmodded) state. We suggest removing all mods and restarting the game before checking again.

If the bug still occurs in a clean environment, please report it in the #multithreading-bugs channel on our Discord. Our team will review and address the issues as soon as possible.

Final Words

Thanks again to all our engineers for your patience and support! We truly hope you’ll take part in this public test and help us fine-tune the new multithreading system.

And of course—we’re extremely excited to see just how far the power players among you can push the game’s limits with this massive optimization boost!

Let’s build a better Dyson Sphere Program together!

Discord:

Other updates in this version (excluding multithreading):

V0.10.33.26465

\[Features]

[p]● Remade \[Video Settings] display mode. It provides 3 options: Borderless(cursor freed / confined), Exclusive Fullscreen, Windowed. The maximum resolution for Windowed mode is the maximized window size excluding window borders and taskbar space.[/p][p]● Now shadow casting can be set in \[Video Settings]. Turning it off can slightly reduce rendering overhead.[/p][p]● Now the maximum duration of ground Dark Fog debris can be set in \[Video Settings].[/p]

● \[Statistics Panel] Production: Added sorting by ascending / descending consumption rate.

● \[Build Menu] Upgrade Facilities: Added upgrade/downgrade by 3 levels functionality.

● \[Blueprint Library]: Added \[Facility Only] button. When pasting a blueprint code, information related to the blueprint such as description will remain unchanged.

\[Change]

● \[Statistics Panel] Power: Facilities not connected to a power grid will no longer be recorded in power demand.

● When opening the \[Blueprint Library], it now defaults to the latest browsed folder from current session.

● \[Replicator] Recipe tip now only displays the formula for that recipe, and no longer shows all formulas for this item.

● Optimized the pop-up position of \[Dashboard] tooltips to ensure that the content is not obscured by other UI elements.

● Adjusted the box colliders of miniature particle collider. After dragging to build, it allows a Tesla Tower to be built between two miniature particle colliders.

● The maximum level of \[Communication Control] has been modified to 88.

● Click the in-game clock in the bottom-right menu to toggle between 12-hour clock and 24-hour clock.

\[Bugfix]

● Fixed an issue where opening the Dyson Sphere Panel (Y) while the Dashboard was active could cause incorrect background colors on side UI elements.

● Fixed mouse wheel zoom responsiveness in the Dyson Sphere Panel (Y) when accelerating logic frame rates in outer space.

● Fixed incorrect display of the 3×1 layout of \[Facility Storage Stats] for conveyor belts and logistics stations in the Dashboard.

● Fixed a bug where the number of \[Facility Storage Stats] for storage tanks is incorrect after selected monitoring current and overhead facilities.

● Fixed a bug where destroying space units such as Relay Stations and Lancers may leave black shadows at the original location.

● Fixed a bug where disabling the construction function of mecha construction drones might cause an error.

● Fixed an issue on the \[Load Game Panel] where pressing \[Esc] after clicking “Load” would exit the entire panel instead of just closing the dialog.

● Fixed a bug where "Matrix" text fails to highlight when the mouse quickly moves across different matrices in the \[Matrix Lab Panel].

● Fixed a bug where some plants are missing icons in \[Combat Tab].

● Fixed a bug where abnormal detection could be incorrectly triggered upon reaching extremely high mineral utilization levels.

● Fixed several UI layering issues.

● Corrected various localization text.