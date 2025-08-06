Hello, everyone!



This update introduces two major features, along with a few QoL improvements (including a couple that have been requested for a while).





SCALABLE NG+

The first big addition is Scalable NG+: NG+ used to be a single mode with fixed higher difficulty, now features an incremental scaling system (NG+, NG+2, NG+3, etc.). Enemy damage to the player, resistance to volunteers attacks, and the score multiplier will all increase with each cycle, following a non-linear progression. The number of available volunteers will now start at 5 for NG+ and gradually decrease to only one volunteer from NG+5 onwards.





GAMEPLAY MODIFIERS

The second major feature is Gameplay Modifiers. From the main menu, you’ll be able to toggle a set of optional features that can significantly alter the gameplay experience.

For now, there are five available:





Realistic Reload: reloading with bullets left in the magazine will cause them to be lost

Ammo Scarcity: ammo will be much more limited, requiring resource management, good aim and increased dependence on melee weapons.

Random Starting Stats: each volunteer starts with buffs and debuffs to HP, max armor, melee damage, critical damage, and stamina, based on their height and age, plus a luck factor that affects critical hit chance

And two long-requested features:





Full Equipment Recovery: if enabled, you’ll be able to recover all the items from a previously deceased volunteer body, instead of just part of it

No Interactive Terminals: if enabled, interactive (command-line) terminals will be replaced with simpler, more accessible interfaces





QOL

Finally, a few general improvements based on the feedback you've shared over the past few months and from various chats :)





The Laser Rifle Light is no longer pitiful :) I personally liked it as a last-resort weapon, but now it should be more satisfying for everyone, with improved damage output (8 -> 10) and better energy efficiency (50% less energy consumption)

Certain levels that previously ended abruptly will now show a countdown timer, giving a brief moment to retrieve any equipment left behind. You won't have much time, but it should be enough to quickly reorganize your inventory

Hidden rooms will now be, in most cases, less noticeable. You'll need to rely more on the Detector to find them.



That's all for now.

Let me know what you think of the update, here or on Discord!