Additions and changes:

Fixed a bug with a negative number of candies.

Fixed a bug with the game crashing after increasing the maximum possible number of pets.

Fixed a bug with displaying less gold from the bank than is actually given.

Now favorite pets increase their level.

Fixed a bug with duplicate pets after a reroll.

It is now possible to select a favorite animal while selecting other animals in the view open menu.

Fixed a bug with passing the arena by 5 stages.

Fixed bug when you can exclude all factions.