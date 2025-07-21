Additions and changes:
Fixed a bug with a negative number of candies.
Fixed a bug with the game crashing after increasing the maximum possible number of pets.
Fixed a bug with displaying less gold from the bank than is actually given.
Now favorite pets increase their level.
Fixed a bug with duplicate pets after a reroll.
It is now possible to select a favorite animal while selecting other animals in the view open menu.
Fixed a bug with passing the arena by 5 stages.
Fixed bug when you can exclude all factions.
Fixed a bug of a ballad line not working <Rise up and walk!>
