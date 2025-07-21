 Skip to content
21 July 2025 Build 19299647
Update notes via Steam Community

Additions and changes:

  • Fixed a bug with a negative number of candies.

  • Fixed a bug with the game crashing after increasing the maximum possible number of pets.

  • Fixed a bug with displaying less gold from the bank than is actually given.

  • Now favorite pets increase their level.

  • Fixed a bug with duplicate pets after a reroll.

  • It is now possible to select a favorite animal while selecting other animals in the view open menu.

  • Fixed a bug with passing the arena by 5 stages.

  • Fixed bug when you can exclude all factions.

  • Fixed a bug of a ballad line not working <Rise up and walk!>

