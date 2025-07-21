 Skip to content
21 July 2025 Build 19299643 Edited 21 July 2025 – 13:13:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
The AI will now use the best kicker for kicking.

On screen club badge icon graphics will now update when starting a custom game using a workshop database, without the need to restart the game.

Manager history screen fixed to show number of relegations and promotions correctly.

Build ID: 19299643

Changed files in this update

Windows 32-bit Depot 2837722
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Depot 2837723
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2837724
  • Loading history…
