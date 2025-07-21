The AI will now use the best kicker for kicking.
On screen club badge icon graphics will now update when starting a custom game using a workshop database, without the need to restart the game.
Manager history screen fixed to show number of relegations and promotions correctly.
Build ID: 19299643
