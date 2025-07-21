 Skip to content
21 July 2025 Build 19299604
Update notes via Steam Community

News Update:


1. New Area Added in Everwinter Steps.


Details: A new section of the map has been unlocked, bringing more exploration elements and side stories.

2. Adventurer Squad “Thalmyr’s Oath” Appears.


Details: This self-proclaimed “last dragonslayer” squad will appear in East Port and West Port after meeting certain conditions.

3. Quest Item Update.


Details: Some quest item contents and icons have been adjusted to better reflect the worldbuilding of *Hope Trigger*.

4. Complete Overhaul of Food Icons.


Details: Those once-blurry dishes now burst with aroma—they actually look... delicious.

Improvements:


1. Some Character Dialogue Rewritten.


Details: Fixed translation errors and improved expressions for clarity and tone.

2. New Dialogue Cue Sounds Added.


Details: All character dialogues now include the classic “beep-beep-beep” sound effect, adding rhythm and immersion to both missions and casual interactions.

