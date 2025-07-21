News Update:
1. New Area Added in Everwinter Steps.
Details: A new section of the map has been unlocked, bringing more exploration elements and side stories.
2. Adventurer Squad “Thalmyr’s Oath” Appears.
Details: This self-proclaimed “last dragonslayer” squad will appear in East Port and West Port after meeting certain conditions.
3. Quest Item Update.
Details: Some quest item contents and icons have been adjusted to better reflect the worldbuilding of *Hope Trigger*.
4. Complete Overhaul of Food Icons.
Details: Those once-blurry dishes now burst with aroma—they actually look... delicious.
Improvements:
1. Some Character Dialogue Rewritten.
Details: Fixed translation errors and improved expressions for clarity and tone.
2. New Dialogue Cue Sounds Added.
Details: All character dialogues now include the classic “beep-beep-beep” sound effect, adding rhythm and immersion to both missions and casual interactions.
