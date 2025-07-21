News Update:

1. New Area Added in Everwinter Steps.

Details: A new section of the map has been unlocked, bringing more exploration elements and side stories.



2. Adventurer Squad “Thalmyr’s Oath” Appears.

Details: This self-proclaimed “last dragonslayer” squad will appear in East Port and West Port after meeting certain conditions.



3. Quest Item Update.

Details: Some quest item contents and icons have been adjusted to better reflect the worldbuilding of *Hope Trigger*.



4. Complete Overhaul of Food Icons.

Details: Those once-blurry dishes now burst with aroma—they actually look... delicious.



Improvements:

1. Some Character Dialogue Rewritten.

Details: Fixed translation errors and improved expressions for clarity and tone.



2. New Dialogue Cue Sounds Added.

Details: All character dialogues now include the classic “beep-beep-beep” sound effect, adding rhythm and immersion to both missions and casual interactions.



