The game now supports DLSS 4, including Super Resolution (DLSS-SR) and DLAA.
You can enable or disable them from the settings menu.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
The game now supports DLSS 4, including Super Resolution (DLSS-SR) and DLAA.
You can enable or disable them from the settings menu.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update