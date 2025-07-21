------------------------------------------------------------------

🔮 Bob's Crystals - Beta v1.28 - 21-July-2025 - Release Notes

------------------------------------------------------------------

📈 General

- Crystal marker game

- Now always available and has a minimum of 5 level points.

- Maximum level points is now 30 instead of 100.

- Reduced damage of the missiles for better balance

- Reduced spawn change for powerups.

- New ENEMY: BOSS - Core Reaper appears every 5 level.

- New ENEMY: Hyperchain - Swarm Unit – A convoy of chained drone units that streak across the skies like runaway traincarts.

- Changed button layout on main screen.

------------------------------------------------------------------

🔮 Bob's Crystals - Beta v1.28 - 16-July-2025 - Release Notes

------------------------------------------------------------------

📈 General

- Dropped splash screen, the asset preload screan already act as one.

- Crystal marker defense system

Added additional movement to the enemies

- Spiralling

- Zigzaggin

- orbiting

- bobbing

- tilting

added microtarget target laser line from the bullet to the enemy

Added microtarget damage.. if target is in half range of the target laser. bullet teleports to target.

Added microtarget to upgrade cards.

Defense game tuning

- Reduced continous motion speed

- Increased enemies per wave for faster mayhem experience

- Decreased wave duration for faster mayhem experience

Added powerup images to the cards bringing the tower defense more to life.

------------------------------------------------------------------

🔮 Bob's Crystals - Beta v1.27 - 15-July-2025 - Release Notes

------------------------------------------------------------------

📈 General

- Tested the game on SteamDeck and was running like a charm, or crystal.

The levelbuilder is not controler-enabled, so that is still a mouse/keyboard thing.

# Crystal marker defense game

- Added Micro homing to the normal bullits, making targeting easier.

- Added micro_targeting upgrades to the card deck, making targeting more easier.

🛠️ Fix

# Crystal marker defense game

- Touching the mousepad on steamdeck would overtake the motion, now gamepads have priority.

-Highscores were gone from the mainscreen.. now the're back.

📖 Story

Level 58,59 and 60 (running marker crystal) currently under construction.

------------------------------------------------------------------

🔮 Bob's Crystals - Beta v1.26a - 10-July-2025 - Release Notes

------------------------------------------------------------------

Quickfix: Sortorder in main menu.

------------------------------------------------------------------

🔮 Bob's Crystals - Beta v1.25 - 10-July-2025 - Release Notes

------------------------------------------------------------------

📈 General

Profile management updates. LEVELBUILDER PARTY!

Levelbuilder is now unlocked by default. Registration is only needed for online sharing and or profile sharing (play with multiple users on the same computer).

So have a look and have fun!.

------------------------------------------------------------------

🔮 Bob's Crystals - Beta v1.24 - 10-July-2025 - Release Notes

------------------------------------------------------------------

📈 General

Core: Expected performance improvements - removed debug statements and getting the core code production ready.

Bob motion: Reworked the animation a bit by alternating the steps not starting with the same leg every time.

Added extra tags on the tiles so more keywords to find your asset.

------------------------------------------------------------------

🔮 Bob's Crystals - Beta v1.23 - 08-07-2025 - Release Notes

------------------------------------------------------------------

🛠️ HOTFix

- Skipping an online level was crashing the game.

Game core adjustment.

------------------------------------------------------------------

🔮 Bob's Crystals - Beta v1.22 - 08-07-2025 - Release Notes

------------------------------------------------------------------

🧰 General

- Added preload screen for Assets, this is giving the gameplay much more smooth play.

- Narratives added for level 56,57,58,59 and 60.

- 2 New tiles: Dark lower ramp-reversed and dark lower block.

- Changed audiobus configuration - OS.set_environment("PULSE_LATENCY_MSEC", "30")

🛠️ Fixes

- Sometimes tiles were not removed in the levelbuilder. due to the garbage collection cycle and frame load.. technical thingy!.

- Selecting an effect in the levelbuilder a wrong path was passed and an error occured. this was not visible on the front-end.

------------------------------------------------------------------

🔮 Bob's Crystals - Beta v1.21 - 07-07-2025 - Release Notes

------------------------------------------------------------------

🧰 General

- Added function to skip a level.. but comes with a cost!.

🛠️ Fixes

- Marker progressbar was visible in online levels.

- reset_onlinelevel was broken

------------------------------------------------------------------

🔮 Bob's Crystals - Beta v1.20 - 04-07-2025 - Release Notes

------------------------------------------------------------------

🛠️ HOTFixes

- Soundblocks were visible in the online level play.

- Restarting online levels were loading the storymode levels...

------------------------------------------------------------------

🔮 Bob's Crystals - Beta v1.19 - 03-07-2025 - Release Notes

------------------------------------------------------------------

🧰 General

- Levelbuilder: Tile caching now saved locally with a checksum, so the cache is build only when tiles are added or changed.

- Levelbuilder: Music caching now saved locally with a checksum

- new asset: movable: bunch of bananas.

- new asset: environment: bananaplant

🛠️ Fixes

- Levelbuilder: Music explorer - first time music selection was not responding.

- (camp) fire colors where a bit off

🛠️ # CRITICAL FIX: Adding a level to your levelpack was not selecting it by default.

------------------------------------------------------------------

🔮 Bob's Crystals - Beta v1.18 - 02-07-2025 - Release Notes

------------------------------------------------------------------

🧰 General

- 10 brand new vibrand skydomes added to the game - bringing it to a total of 135 skydomes for the game.

- 10 brand new pulse driven soundtracks added to the game - - bringing it to a total of 138 music scores for the game.

- Levelbuilder: *NEW keybinding

P key creates a plane of 9 * 6 at the current cursor position with the cursor selection.

Makes is easyer to create larger areas, rooftops or other surfaces (lava / water / etc.)

- Marker Crystal game: Changed mouse move motion to a continous motion instead of absolute positioning.

- Marker Crystal game: added 2 extra skybox domes.

- Added Cache loading screen on the tile editor, so the first time it takes some time to, but now you see what is happening.

- Added Cache mechanism to the music explorer including loading overlay.

- 🖲️ Level 56: Control Room Alpha

- Created a Python script to optimize images sizes for skydomes and textures recursive troughout the project.

- New Asset - Environment - Big spaceship with slight pulsating lights.

🛠️ Fixes

- skybox3 was broken in the marker game... strange?!.

- Chemical explosion was not affecting Bob... Now Bob explodes happy with it.

------------------------------------------------------------------

🔮 Bob's Crystals - Beta v1.17 - 01-07-2025 - Release Notes

------------------------------------------------------------------

🧰 General

- Added extra checks in the levelbuilder. At least 1 crystal is required in order to test the level and-or upload the leven.

- Added extra notification in the levelbuilder stating missing crystals, and or considering adding collectables.

- Balancing: When playing online levels a maximum of 10 collectibles are added to your total collectibles.

- New assets:

Environment: computertable1

Environment: computertable2

Environment: computertable3

Environment: computerpanel1

Environment: computerstep

Environment: computercrane

Environment: spaceship1

🛠️ Fixes

- Had some @tool param at the wrong spot giving some weird behaviour. :)

🧰 Upcoming....

🖲️ Level 56: Control Room Alpha

Mission Prompt: “Buttons, switches, and no user manual.”

🔐 Level 57: Security Override

Mission Prompt: “Hack the system, bypass the drones, don’t explode.”

🚀 Level 58: The Hangar

Mission Prompt: “That's a big spaceship. A really big spaceship.”

🔋 Level 59: Power Core Access

Mission Prompt: “The heart of the facility beats with ancient energy.”

💎 Level 60: The Fourth Marker

Mission Prompt: “Three down, more to go.”

------------------------------------------------------------------

🔮 Bob's Crystals - Beta v1.16 - 27-06-2025 - Release Notes

------------------------------------------------------------------

🧰 General

- Library image from steampage upgraded to more higher quality.

- New main logo depicting more the story.. sunrise on earth showing the energy grid.

- New tile objects

* pipe-corner

* pipe-cross

* pipe-straight

* pipe-straight-broken <- breakable tile

* pipe-tshape

- Modified satelite dish with blinking light doing morse code and "volumentric" light.

- Added levelvoices for level 54 and 55.

🛠️ Fixes

- Some lambda errors where occuring (invisible for the player) when hit by a fireball.

🧰 Areas of attention.

Main screen buttons and layout.

------------------------------------------------------------------

🔮 Bob's Crystals - Beta v1.15 - 25-06-2025 - Release Notes

------------------------------------------------------------------

🧰 General

- Added 11 new soundtracks totalling it to 128 soundtracks.

Check out the pulse* music in the levelbuilders music library.!!!

- Library image from steampage upgraded to more higher quality.

- New main logo depicting more the story.. sunrise on earth showing the energy grid.

- Marker crystal game - the controler left should shows cross and zooms.. right mousebutton also connected to this function.

🛠️ Fixes

- Main tune was playing when going into the levelbuilder - switching off now.

- When switching profile, the marker game crystals are not "switched".

------------------------------------------------------------------

🔮 Bob's Crystals - Beta v1.14 - 24-06-2025 - Release Notes

------------------------------------------------------------------

🧰 General

- Performance improvements and fixes on the core gameplay mechanics.

- Upgraded 3D Floater enemy graphics in the Crystal marker defence

- Upgraded 3D Crawler enemy graphics in the Crystal marker defence

- Upgraded 3D Zapper enemy graphics in the Crystal marker defence

- Upgraded 3D Sentinel enemy graphics in the Crystal marker defence

🛠️ Fixes

- When bob explodes sometimes attribes where set while bob was already gone.

- When bob explodes the camera cannot follow him anymore.

- Electric generator was not brighten up when active.

- Updated harbor boulder collision shape.

- Markerparts counter stayed empty when there were no parts in the level. now shows full.

🧰 Known issues and areas of attention.

- Jumping off Transporter tiles while they are rotating is giving an small issue - keep trying ;)

- Need to balance the tower defence part more.

📖 Story

- 🤖 Level 54: Drone Factory

- 🤖 Level 55: Ventilation Chase

Both work in progress