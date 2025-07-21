Make sure you are playing on the latest version: 1.0.5_2

Please ensure your game is up to date on Steam.

Note that we have a priority list. We're committing 1–2 full weeks to fixing bugs and making minor UX improvements. We will continue to release regular updates for fixes and improvements in the coming days, so stay tuned. After these 1–2 weeks, we will begin making larger UX improvements to enhance your experience based on your valuable feedback.

Patch Note 1.0.5_2:



Fixes

Fixed UI stretching issue for Liu Yalin.

Fixed display issue for collection items on the phone.

Fixed bug where unlocked texting images weren't showing in the phone collection.

Updated missing texting images for Qin Yilin.

Fixed bug where Liu Yalin appeared on the minimap, but her room didn’t show up in the area.

Previously, if you completed a level but hadn’t finished the task, the next task wouldn’t allow claiming the reward right away (you had to wait until the next session). Now, if you meet the conditions, you can claim the next reward immediately after completing the task.

Corrected the mission count display for side girls.

Fixed incorrect unlock info display in the Gallery.

Fixed bonus level not functioning properly when re-entering the game.

Improvements

Days of the week (Monday–Sunday) have been localized for all supported languages.

Recipes can no longer be sold to avoid bugs.

Item title and description now display properly in the inventory. Item quantities are now shown in shop descriptions.

Lock passwords are now easier to read.

Updated the merge UI to handle large quantities (more than 2 items).

Updated UI for stamina and fortitude display in the menu before entering “Socialize.”

Adjusted text color for the Immunity stat.



