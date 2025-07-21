This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello, Force-Seekers!

Today’s update supercharges the Sixth Force demo with a huge new playground that twists the bond mechanics in fresh ways. Grab your partner and dive in!

What’s in the Demo Now?

2.1 — Rope Dash - Fall Guys-style mayhem, now in two-player co-op.

2.2 — Fresh Beach Horizon ★ NEW ★ Exploration and puzzles with long-rope physics—your tether becomes a portable bungee line, so be ready for wild swings.

2.3 — Luminoid Reboot The fan-favorite luminoid phase-shift returns, now fused with an upgraded grappling hook.

⏱ Total play-time: 60 – 90 minutes of tightly-woven co-op action.

We Want Your Clips & Feedback!

Share bug reports, speed-runs, and “Rope Fail” GIFs on the Community Hub. Your reactions steer our next milestones.

See you on the line,

The Sixth Force Team