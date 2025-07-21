 Skip to content
21 July 2025 Build 19299167 Edited 21 July 2025 – 11:46:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Fixed the long-neck monster's clap attack range. It will no longer hit players standing behind it.

Added difficulty selection! Players can now choose a suitable difficulty based on the number of players and their skill level when entering the world.

Fixed an issue where Spanish and German translations could not be displayed correctly!

