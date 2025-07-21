Fixed the long-neck monster's clap attack range. It will no longer hit players standing behind it.
Added difficulty selection! Players can now choose a suitable difficulty based on the number of players and their skill level when entering the world.
Fixed an issue where Spanish and German translations could not be displayed correctly!
Difficulty Selection Added! Long-neck monster nerfed (v1.1.4.0)
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2812671
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update