New

Added information on how much qi demonic cultivators gain after each kill during respawn



There is now a new button in 'More' in the inventory. It allows you to open loot chests quickly in the same way that sellmode works.



Changes

Changed tier 10 garden array perk



Moved xp to after full alchemy output calculation, now you will get xp for all pills created



Added info to normal talismans and celestial protection talismans output in info panel



Fixed a bug for celestial protection talismans that prevented them from receiving some output multipliers



Heavenly Celestial Protection Talisman accidentally had 10 times more xp than intended.



Greetings Fellow Cultivators. Reincarnation is getting closer and closer. Most new systems are now implemented and are being tested in internal beta branch. It will need some polishing and textures before it is truly ready.