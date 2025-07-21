 Skip to content
Hey Slayers!

Starting the week with a small update featuring some quality-of-life improvements.
📝 Changelog
✅ The “Solo” leaderboard is now opened by default
✅ Action abilities are now highlighted with a golden border in the Hero menu
✅ When equipping an action ability, you can now choose which key to bind it to
✅ Miscellaneous bug fixes

