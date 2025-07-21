Hey Slayers!
Starting the week with a small update featuring some quality-of-life improvements.
Did you know I streamed the entire development of this update?
You can watch the stream on the Steam store page or over at: 🎥Twitch
📝 Changelog
✅ The “Solo” leaderboard is now opened by default
✅ Action abilities are now highlighted with a golden border in the Hero menu
✅ When equipping an action ability, you can now choose which key to bind it to
✅ Miscellaneous bug fixes
