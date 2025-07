Hey Slayers!Starting the week with a small update featuring some quality-of-life improvements.Did you know I streamed the entire development of this update?You can watch the stream on the Steam store page or over at: 🎥 Twitch 📝 Changelog✅ The “Solo” leaderboard is now opened by default✅ Action abilities are now highlighted with a golden border in the Hero menu✅ When equipping an action ability, you can now choose which key to bind it to✅ Miscellaneous bug fixes