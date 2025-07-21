 Skip to content
21 July 2025 Build 19298954
Hellish Quart pre-alpha v.2025.07.21.0

TWEAK:

- Hasan: Different animations for Guardbreaker Attack
- Marie: shorter recovery frames from some attacks
- Isabella: follow-up attacks after thrusts are a bit faster


FIX:
- Laszlo: Left Detour and Right Detour attacks now work correctly
- Laszlo: canceling Low Swipe Attack now works correctly
- Jan, Barabasz: fixed a bug where you could cancel Tired Attacks
- fixed a bug that caused some characters to be able to make certain normal attacks with 0 stamina
- more than one edge cut hits during longer thrust attacks should no longer happen
- Tarnavski: canceling a stance switch attack before it launches should no longer break guard poses
- Tarnavski: (LFF) LG + B attack triggers a correct animation
- Tarnavski: (RFF) LG + Right, B attack triggers a correct animation
- Tarnavski: Dodge Forward + A should now trigger a Tired Attack when 0 Stamina
- Tarnavski: (RFF) LG + H now triggers a correct guard

