Hellish Quart pre-alpha v.2025.07.21.0TWEAK:- Hasan: Different animations for Guardbreaker Attack- Marie: shorter recovery frames from some attacks- Isabella: follow-up attacks after thrusts are a bit fasterFIX:- Laszlo: Left Detour and Right Detour attacks now work correctly- Laszlo: canceling Low Swipe Attack now works correctly- Jan, Barabasz: fixed a bug where you could cancel Tired Attacks- fixed a bug that caused some characters to be able to make certain normal attacks with 0 stamina- more than one edge cut hits during longer thrust attacks should no longer happen- Tarnavski: canceling a stance switch attack before it launches should no longer break guard poses- Tarnavski: (LFF) LG + B attack triggers a correct animation- Tarnavski: (RFF) LG + Right, B attack triggers a correct animation- Tarnavski: Dodge Forward + A should now trigger a Tired Attack when 0 Stamina- Tarnavski: (RFF) LG + H now triggers a correct guard--------Technical problems after an update? Try our Technical Help page