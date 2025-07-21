 Skip to content
21 July 2025 Build 19298810 Edited 21 July 2025 – 12:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Returned to 1.14 but without the brewing bug.

fixed a bug where the passive skills "animalistic" and "warrior spririt" had the opposite effect of what was advertised in their description.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3780611
  • Loading history…
